Charleston County Parks to reopen four parks

Charleston County Parks will be opening select parks starting Friday, May 1. The parks that will be opening are unstaffed locations and include:
- Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant
- Meggett County Park
- North Charleston Wannamaker North Trail
- Stono River County Park in West Ashley (restrooms and water fountain will not be available)
All four of these parks are excellent locations for hiking, biking, running and exploring. Visitors must follow all recommended social distancing guidelines while at these parks.
Charleston County Parks will be opening additional parks in the coming weeks. A list of the parks that will be opening along with any restrictions that will be in place will be released soon.
Park openings are subject to change.
For up-to-date information on park openings, please visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.