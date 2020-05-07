Charleston County Parks to reopen additional parks with limited amenities starting Friday

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open six additional parks with limited amenities starting Friday, May 8. These parks will be open for activities such as running, walking and biking on designated trails. CCPRC staff will be on hand within the parks to ensure that guests are following social distancing guidelines and not using closed amenities.
The phase of parks to open May 8 include:
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
- James Island County Park
- Johns Island County Park
- Mount Pleasant Pier (fishing not allowed)
- Palmetto Islands County Park
- Wannamaker County Park
Charleston County Parks that are currently open include:
- Laurel Hill County Park (opened May 1)
- Meggett County Park (opened May 1)
- Stono River County Park (opened May 1)
- Wannamaker North Trail (opened May 1)
- Isle of Palms County Park (opened May 6)
For the safety of our staff and visitors, Charleston County Parks restrooms, showers, playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, spray play areas, retail and food operations and rentals will be closed, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Guests should plan their visits accordingly. Additional parks and amenities will open in the coming weeks.
Openings to come:
- Cooper River County Park
- Folly Beach County Park
- Folly Beach Pier
- Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve
- McLeod Plantation Historic Site
- SK8 Charleston
- Waterparks
Kiawah Beachwalker Park is currently closed due to boardwalk construction.
Although CCPRC’s events and programs have been canceled through May 31, CCPRC will continue offering variety of virtual opportunities so the community can enjoy what the parks have to offer remotely, via CCPRC’s social media, @CharlestonCountyParks.
CCPRC will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and all park openings are subject to change. For the latest information on the status of CCPRC’s facilities and events, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.