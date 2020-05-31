Charleston County implements curfew Monday evening, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Charleston County Council has issued a countywide curfew for Monday beginning at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The emergency ordinance declares a state of emergency in response to the violent acts of looting, arson, property damage and assaults in several areas of Charleston County following otherwise peaceful protests on May 30.
For more information visit charlestoncounty.org or view the ordinance approved today online here.
In response to the curfew, CARTA has suspended all transporation services beginning at 6 p.m. Regular route service final trips will be made in the 5 p.m. hour June 1. Express services will continue as scheduled with final trips occurring in the 7 p.m. hour. Normal service will resume June 2.