Charleston County enacts curfew, effective 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

  • Updated

Due to property damage associated with nationwide George Floyd protests, Charleston County officials have announced a countywide curfew will go into effect Saturday at 11 p.m. and will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

