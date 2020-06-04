Charleston County deputy reprimanded for speeding

Last week, an individual contacted the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office regarding a video of a citizen’s complaint about a Charleston County deputy driving in excess of 90 mph on I-26.
The Office of Professional Standards conducted an internal investigation and concluded that the deputy was not acting within agency policy. As a result, the deputy was suspended without pay for three days, placed on probation and required to complete a County safe driving course.
This information was provided by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.