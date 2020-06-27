Charleston County Council Treasurer’s office offers new motor vehicle decal program

The Charleston County Treasurer’s Office launches a new option for citizens renewing their motor vehicles. Taxpayers paying in-person at one of the Treasurer’s Office Service Centers will be able to receive a decal at the time of tax payment for a $1 fee. This new service applies to regular motor vehicles renewals only. Citizens registering a new vehicle will still need to go to the DMV to complete the registration process.
“We’re excited to launch this new option for our citizens. Our goal is to continually improve upon our services to ensure that paying taxes is as easy and convenient as possible,” Charleston County Treasurer Mary Tinkler.
Citizens still have the option to pay taxes online free via an e-check. A bank account and routing number are required. Decals will continue to be mailed for online payments.
The Charleston County Treasurer's Office collects real, personal, motor vehicle and other taxes and oversees their disbursement to County government, municipalities, schools and special taxing districts in Charleston County. The Treasurer's Office also maintains records of revenues collected by these districts and invests any funds not immediately needed for disbursement.
