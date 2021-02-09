Charleston County continues saving stray animals

Stray dogs and cats voted Charleston County as one of the safest areas in the Southeast to call home. While that statement may not be entirely accurate, Charleston County reached the milestone of eight consecutive years as a No Kill Community for dogs and cats, remaining the oldest in the Southeast.
Joe Elmore, the president and CEO of Charleston Animal Society gives credit to those who open up their homes to unwanted animals or volunteer their time and resources in order to reach this achievement.
“The community adopts them, fosters them – It is a true community effort. Everyone should take pride in what the community has achieved,” said Elmore.
A No Kill Community means saving the healthy and treatable dogs and cats in a community, which translates to saving 90% of the animals. Some exceptions include animals that have extensive, untreatable injuries or show aggressive behaviors that would not be safe in a home environment.
In 2013, Charleston Animal Society created a plan to build the first No Kill Community in the Southeast. The goal was lofty being in the region of the country with the highest euthanasia rates for animals.
“For decades lots of communities, especially in the Deep South and Southeast, have been told, ‘you cannot do this, it’s too overwhelming,’” Elmore said.
The project achieved its goal to save all healthy and treatable animals in the first year and it has sustained the initiative since then.
Charleston Animal Society has a 10-point strategy to continue being a safe haven for stray animals. The main takeaways are to increase adoption with a family-friendly approach, spay and neuter animals to prevent population increases and foster thousands of animals each year.
Fostering plays a significant role in Charleston Animal Society’s success because the facility is unable to shelter all of the animals that are received. As a result, the animals gain necessary social skills during their time in a home.
“Without that army of foster volunteers, we would not be able to do this,” Elmore said.
Charleston Animal Society is not satisfied with achieving a No Kill Community solely in Charleston County. The organization started No Kill South Carolina with the goal of creating the first No Kill State in the Southeast. In March, a timeline for this initiative will be announced at Charleston Animal Society’s 147th Annual Celebration of Success.