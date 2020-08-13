Charleston County announces Hwy 41 proposed alternative, launches virtual public meeting

Through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process, Alternative 1 for the Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project has been identified as the proposed alternative to reduce congestion within the corridor and accommodate future traffic projections.
Alternative 1 will widen Hwy 41 to a four lane roadway from the Wando River Bridge to the intersection of Hwy 41 and Hwy 17. This alternative also includes an intersection design to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Hwy 41 and Hwy 17 as well as the surrounding intersections at Hamlin Road, Brickyard Parkway, Gregorie Ferry Road, Winnowing Way and Porchers Bluff Road.
Alternative 1 was identified as the proposed alternative due to greater improvements in traffic times, fewer impacts on wetlands and Laurel Hill County Park, less effects from noise and the lowest overall project cost.
Charleston County’s Public Works Department has launched an online public meeting regarding the Proposed Alternative for the Hwy 41 Corridor Improvements project. Due to the ongoing response to COVID-19 and for public safety, the information on this project will be presented in an on-demand virtual public meeting. The public can attend this meeting anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Sept. 11.
View an in-depth video explaining the Highway 41 Corridor Visualization by HDR Engineering online here.
Comments may be submitted by way of:
- Visiting hwy41sc.com
- Emailing Hwy41SC@gmail.com
- Calling the Project Hotline at 843-972-4403
- Sending mail to Highway 41 Corridor Improvements, 4400 Leeds Avenue, Suite 450, North Charleston, SC 29405
To learn more about the project and join the virtual public meeting for Hwy41 Corridor Improvements project, visit hwy41sc.com.