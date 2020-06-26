Charleston 9 Memorial Park vandalized

Early this morning, the Charleston Fire Department learned of an act of vandalism that took place in Charleston 9 Memorial park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway.
Memorial crosses along Savannah Highway were removed, flags were taken down and discarded in the street, and at least one flag was burned.
Charleston County Fire Chief Dan Curia will be joined by members of the Charleston Police Department at the memorial site this afternoon to review the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country by phone at 843-554-1111 or via their website at 5541111.com.
This information was provided by Charleston Police Department.