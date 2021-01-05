Chaplains provide support during community members’ darkest moments

As a crisis chaplain for Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, Amaris Jenkins might receive a phone call in the middle of the night asking her to respond to an emergency situation. When she arrives at the scene, she provides emotional support to those involved, including survivors, family and first responders.
Jenkins began chaplain training in 2016 after hearing about the program from a friend. She sees it as an opportunity to minister to people outside of the church by simply being there for someone.
“It’s a good way to be able to be there at a person’s point of need and their most vulnerable time,” Jenkins said.
Rich Robinson, the executive director, said the chaplain’s role is to be exactly what a person needs in their time of distress. The role of the chaplain is not to evangelize, and chaplains come from different denominations that represent the diverse community.
Robinson said Coastal Crisis’ volunteers are a committed group considering many, like Jenkins, respond to emergency calls at any time of the day.
“When we put a chaplain on the street to serve, we really want someone who is going to connect with the community and that has the ability to connect with first responders,” Robinson said.
Coastal Crisis has three chaplain groups: crisis, care and community.
Crisis chaplains respond day and night to homicides, suicides, traffic fatalities or unexpected deaths. Officers or first responders call the chaplains directly from the scene of the incident. The chaplains have psychological first aid training, so they are able to provide care immediately.
One of the first calls Jenkins remembers responding to was a car crash where several people lost their lives. Those involved in the crash were from the area and over 50 family members showed up at the scene. She said in that moment, she was able to provide peace and hope even during such a tumultuous situation.
Coastal Crisis provides Kids Comfort Kits for children who are involved in any traumatic situation. First responders keep the bags with them and hand them out to children when needed. The bag includes stress management toys and comforting stuffed animals. The items in the bag are specifically designed to help the children psychologically; the National Crime Victim Research and Treatment Center at MUSC chose specific toys based on research. Robinson said the kits help children express their trauma and stress when they are not able to talk through it.
Robinson said during the first year they provided comfort kits, a detective shared that the bag helped a child who was in an abusive situation. He also said the child’s eyes lit up when receiving the bag.
When it comes to providing support at a scene, Jenkins said she does not just stay for an hour and leave.
“When I respond to a call, I don’t leave until the family is ready to leave or I have left them with what is called an anchor,” Jenkins said. “I take your hand out of my hand and place it in the hand of someone who is going to carry you through your next steps.”
Chaplains on the care team provide support to survivors in the aftermath of an event. They visit the survivors to talk and connect them with other resources, like support groups or counseling.
For most injuries or surgeries, Robinson said there is a continuum of care, but that is not always the case with grief recovery. He used the example of someone with a broken arm. Typically, the patient sees a doctor, gets a cast and goes to several follow up appointments as the injury heals. It looks different for those dealing with loss.
“There’s no continuum of care; they sort of try to go back to life. We just don’t think that’s how it should be,” Robinson said.
The chaplains also follow up with first responders after tragic events to make sure they are receiving adequate care.
Robinson said they build connections with first responders in the “good times,” so they will reach out when they need help. The chaplains bring donuts to the station, host a morning devotion on the police radio and provide wellness and stress management radio talks.
Chaplains on the community team are involved in various projects, including community walks after a tragic event and bridging the gap between community members and police. The idea for this team began as a way to bring the community together and try to prevent tragedies.
“Just asking the question, ‘If I’m always responding to the result, is there something I can do to prevent this?’” Robinson said.
While the pandemic did not halt Coastal Crisis’ efforts, adjustments had to be made. Jenkins said in the beginning they did a lot of virtual support. While that is still an option, chaplains now go to the scene wearing masks and staying socially distanced.
“We’re looking forward to being able to hug people again and hold a hand,” Robinson said. “It’s different when you’re sitting next to someone who just lost a loved one and they reach over for your hand and you have to be cautious.”
Jenkins has a list of people she’s provided support to over the years, and occasionally she will send a text or call to check in to let them know she is there for them and praying for them. Jenkins considered herself a compassionate person before becoming a chaplain, but the experience has led her to develop even more compassion and patience.
“I realize how short time is, how fragile life is and how much we need to put aside some things to allow people to understand how much we love them, how much we care for them,” Jenkins said.