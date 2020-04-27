Celebrations for 100-year-old Mount Pleasant woman

On April 23, cars parked along McCants Drive in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant. Men and women got out of their vehicles wearing fun hats, wigs, decorated shirts as they held balloons and signs. Across the street they marched just as Amy Fore emerged into the front doorway of her home.
Thursday was a very special day for Fore as she was celebrating her 100th birthday. A group of family and friends stood on the sidewalk and one by one came up and laid flowers, cards, potted plants and balloons around her front steps.
In the front yard a large sign by Sign Dreamers read "Happy 100th Birthday Mrs. Fore!" Her next door neighbors, Anthony (father) and Lucas (son) Cerenzia had also carved the numbers 100 from wood, painted and placed them standing in front of Fore's home.
Fore's daughter, Amy Lou said her mom was surprised to see all of the friends come out to wish her a happy birthday.
Most of the friends that came by were Amy Lou’s lifelong friends that have known Fore for almost 60 years. Several of them grew up down the street and almost all of them were in Amy Lou’s kindergarten class at First Baptist Church and they graduated together from Wando in 1977.
Karen Prohaska said they wanted to help celebrate the achievement of turning 100 because Fore is a very special person to their group of friends.
Tammi Spelman shared that her aunt lived beside Fore throughout the ‘60s and she spent most of her childhood with Amy Lou. She said Fore always welcomed their friends and recalled many memories at their home. Spelman’s mother, Joan Wilcox, and uncle, Dixon Wilcox, were also at the celebrations on Thursday morning.
A friendly neighbor that Amy Lou didn’t know stopped by at the same time as her friends and played “Happy Birthday” on his guitar for Fore.
Amy Lou said her mom’s birthday was a full-day celebration. When Fore woke up, she was surprised to find her entire front yard decorated. Then at noon, friends and family flooded their yard to sing to Fore. Even through the thunderstorms and rain on Thursday evening, family and friends delivered cake and flowers to Fore. She said her mom couldn’t have been happier for all the love friends showed her on Thursday.
Fore was born in Conway, S.C. in 1920. She was the ninth of her parents' 11 children. She moved to Charleston in 1940 to attend nursing school at MUSC. She graduated and began working at Roper St. Francis Healthcare where she retired as a nursing supervisor in 1988. Fore used to wear white stockings, white nursing shoes, a nurse cap and her pin from graduation proudly to work each day.
“The best thing about nursing is taking care of ill patients and meeting a lot of the public. There were great patients,” Fore said.
Fore married William “Billy” Fore from Latta, S.C. He was an insurance salesman and Army vet. The Fores bought their home on McCants in 1959 right before Amy Lou was born and have lived there ever since. In 2000, Billy passed away and Amy Lou moved back with her mom in 2005.
“It’s still a great place to live. Things are changing fast, so you have to adapt to it,” Fore said.
She said she was very fortunate when the Cerenzia’s moved in next door and that they are wonderful neighbors. Fore enjoys her quiet neighborhood and said everyone gets along well.
Amy Lou said she usually cooks and Fore likes to do the dishes and stay busy in the house. She explained that her mom has adapted to many different things. Fore will even get on the computer and use the voice remote for the TV to change the channel. Amy Lou said there are many technical things that have made things better for her mom and remembers when they used to only have three channels on their television.
Amy Lou shared that she and her mom enjoy riding around in the country on Sundays. She explained they used to be able to drive to the country in a matter of minutes but now it takes an hour. She said that she takes her mom through town about once a week so she can see how it’s changing and growing.
“We still smile and laugh and say we still remember when,” Amy Lou said.
Amy Lou explained her mother’s family was graced with longevity and good genes. Unless there was an exigent circumstance, Fore’s sisters and mother all lived into their 90s. Fore’s one remaining sibling, a brother, turned 95 on Sunday, April 26.
When asked the secret to a long and happy life, Fore said, “Work hard all of your life.”