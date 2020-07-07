Cecilia's Scoop: Updates on transportation projects

Q: “A fire house and banks and other things are being built during this viral time. Planners are surveying for a new plan to be presented for the Highway 41/17 interchange. Why is nothing being done to complete the gap in the Billy Swails Parkway between Six Mile Road and Hamlin Road, or the new connection from Highway 17/Old Georgetown Road and Rifle Range Rosd? These are still necessary.” — Mark Palasek, Mount Pleasant
A: “The Billy Swails Boulevard project is currently in the design phase and undergoing environmental screening under the NEPA process. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021. The U.S. 17 to Rifle Range Road Connector project is also in the design phase and is approximately 70% complete. Construction of this project is also scheduled to begin in 2021." — Paul Lykins, Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Infrastructure Division Chief