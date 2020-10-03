Cecilia's Scoop: Update on the ongoing road construction in Park West

Q: “Can you find out what is going on with the road construction in Park West? This has to be one of the longest projects I have ever seen. There is never anyone working on it and it looks like all of the equipment has now been removed from the work site. What was supposed to help with the traffic to Wando has now made it worse.”
Jimmy Lamb, Mount Pleasant
A: “The Town issued a notice to proceed for construction in July 2019 with final completion in January 2021 for an 18-month project duration. The contract is behind schedule approximately 6 weeks due to the weather, COVID-19, utility relocations and a pretty bad survey bust.
For the first year of the project the contractor did not have one full week of work without rain and due to the nature of the soils in Park West you typically lose three days for one day of rain. We will likely grant a 6-week extension to the contractor for this if it is requested. Additionally, the pandemic has slowed the contractor down somewhat due to key personnel having to quarantine or otherwise miss work.
Currently, the contractor is waiting on AT&T to relocate a major fiber optic line that is holding up the completion of storm drain installation and, finally, there was a survey error that caused the removal of curb that resulted in a two-week delay and is on the critical path to paving.
Going forward, paving of the new lanes should begin next week, weather dependent. After the new lanes are paved, traffic will be switched to those lanes while the existing lanes are milled, paved and widened to add bike lanes. Final paving with all lanes open to traffic should be complete in December with permanent pavement markings, landscaping, irrigation, lighting, and project clean-up occurring December through March.”
Daniel Williamson, Town of Mount Pleasant, Transportation Project Engineer