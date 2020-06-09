Cecilia's Scoop: Turning left onto IOP Connector; development on Ben Sawyer Blvd.

Q: “Turning left onto the Isle of Palms Connector from Sweetgrass Parkway can be difficult due to the volume of traffic coming across the Connector from Hungryneck Boulevard. There is currently no left-turn signal there to help with this. I think it would be helpful to have a turn signal for this (it could be a short-timed one) and wonder if the Mount Pleasant Transportation Office could look into this as a possibility. At the same time, it might be helpful to consider adding a left-turn signal for those on Hungryneck who want to turn left onto the Connector to go to Highway 17.” — Denny Ciganovic, Mount Pleasant
A: “The Town has investigated whether a left-turn phase was warranted for both of the approaches mentioned on several occasions and they currently do not meet those required warrants. We will continue to monitor this intersection and specifically the left turns." — James Aton, Town of Mount Pleasant's Transportation Operational Division Chief
Q: “What development is planned for the area on the left side of Ben Sawyer Boulevard, just before you reach the causeway heading onto Sullivan’s Island from Mount Pleasant? The area has been cleared and it looks like construction will begin soon.” — Abby Weihe, Mount Pleasant
A: “This project is called “The Atlantic Beach House.” It was reviewed by the Design Review Board, and will have 224 apartments located in three buildings (with considerable amounts of required parking provided underneath), along with a clubhouse." — Jeff Ulma, Director of the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Planning and Development Department