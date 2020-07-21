Cecilia's Scoop: Status of repaving Long Point Road

Q: “As someone who lives in the Long Point area, I travel Long Point Road almost daily. When is the town going to repave Long Point Road from Whipple Road to Highway 17? I would guess it’s probably the most traveled road in Mount Pleasant other than Highway 17. The pot holes are patched every now and then but because of the volume of traffic and the narrow parts of the road, it's almost impossible to keep them patched and difficult to avoid them. Add the excessive speed that many cars and trucks go, one is often almost run off the road. I understand the difficulty of widening the road.”— Tim Kohl, Mount Pleasant
A: “In response to Mr. Kohl’s request regarding the timeline to resurface Long Point Road between Whipple Road and U.S. 17, our road resurfacing candidate selections must be prioritized based on the guidance given in S.C. General Assembly enacted Act 114. Within this prioritization process, this section of Long Point Road is not currently on the top priority candidate list for resurfacing at this time. We will continue to assess this route for future resurfacing contracts as new data is collected concerning the condition of the road. Our Engineering Directive No.(s) 63-65 can provide more information on our prioritization process for reference at: info2.scdot.org/ED/Pages/engineering_directives.aspx."— Daniel Burton, PE, District Construction Engineer, SC Department of Transportation District 6