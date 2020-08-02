Cecilia's Scoop: Sidewalk maintenance and absentee voting amid COVID-19

Q: “In Mount Pleasant, if there is not a homeowners association in a neighborhood, who is responsible for cleaning the sidewalks? I was walking in the Old Village and the sidewalks are covered in sand and leaves.” — Allie Creed, Mount Pleasant
A: "Per the Town Ordinances, Chapter 95, Section 1 states that 'It shall be the duty of the occupant of every building and the owner of every unoccupied building or vacant lot abutting on a sidewalk in the municipality to keep and maintain such sidewalk to the curb line therefore in a clean and proper condition, and free from trash, rubbish, and unsightly grass and weeds.' If more substantial work, such as a trip hazard or safety issue needs to be addressed, the responsible party will depend on whose sidewalk it is. Infrastructure within the town could belong to the town of Mount Pleasant, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), or the County. If the sidewalk is town owned, the town is responsible. If the sidewalk is state or county owned, they would be responsible." — Andy Weis, Deputy Director, Town of Mount Pleasant Public Services Department
Q: “How do we register to vote absentee if we are nervous about going to the polls during COVID? I would love to know!” — Blair Johnson, Mount Pleasant
A: "Currently, to vote absentee, you must meet one of the qualifications outlined in state law (for a list see the absentee voting page at scVOTES.gov). A “State of Emergency” reason that allowed all S.C. voters to vote absentee was added by the General Assembly prior to the June Primaries, but that reason expired on July 1. It is possible that the General Assembly will revisit this prior to November.
To vote absentee by mail, you must first apply. You can apply now for the November General Election. The easiest way to get your application is to go to scVOTES.gov and click “Get My Absentee Application.” This method requires not only internet access but also a printer. You’ll print your application on a local printer. If you don’t have internet access or a printer, you can call or email your county voter registration and elections office to request and application, and you will be mailed one. Once you have your application, complete it and return it to your county voter registration office by email, mail, fax or personal delivery. Once you apply, you will receive your ballot in the mail in October. Contact information for county offices, including email addresses, is available at scVOTES.gov." — Chris Whitmire, Director of Public Information, South Carolina State Election Commission