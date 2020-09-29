Cecilia's Scoop: Painting of speed humps and Greenwise at Indigo Square closed

Q: “Recently, three speed “humps” were installed on Farm Quarter Rd. When will the humps be painted for visibility?”
Debbie Moore, Mount Pleasant
A: “New asphalts need a minimum of 3 weeks before final pavement markings can be placed. This is due to the time needed for the oils within the asphalt to settle so the pavement markings can adhere properly. Chevron pavement markings are proposed as part of these speed humps and will be installed shortly. All speed humps are also signed with warning signage in advance and at the humps to provide additional driver awareness.”
James Aton, Operations Division Chief for the Town of Mount Pleasant
Q: “I was disappointed to see Greenwise at Indigo Square close. Do you know if there are plans for another grocer to occupy that space?”
Tina Arnoldi, Mount Pleasant
A: Due to Publix Greenwise having a current lease at Indigo Square, although they aren’t operating, their management suggested reaching out directly to Publix.
Maria Brous, Director of Communications for Publix stated, “To my knowledge, there are no current plans for another grocer to occupy the space.”