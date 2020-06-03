Cecilia's Scoop: Outcroppings on IOP and determining unincorporated property

Q: “What are the outcroppings in the photos which can be seen on the Wild Dunes end of the island?” — Elaine Whitbeck, Isle of Palms
A: “I believe the outcroppings are the groins described as “large sandbags filled with grout” mentioned in the City’s 2017 Local Comprehensive Beach Management Plan. On page 53 and 54 in the city’s document, it says that there is one groin on IOP, on the Dewees Inlet shoreline near the Links Course 17th tee that was constructed in the 1980s. The document states ‘it has been partially effective in maintaining the beach updrift but has not significantly reduced the movement of sediment northward along the inlet shoreline. The Morgan Creek Spit continues to grow downdrift of the groin.’” — Linda Tucker, retired IOP City Administrator
Q: “How can you determine if a property is in Mount Pleasant or the unincorporated area of Charleston County within Mount Pleasant? The reason for the question is that one occasionally finds property that is unkept/in disrepair/unsightly/has junk in the front yard and may be in violation of local codes. It would be nice to know how to report this to the appropriate government office. Once the determination is made, it would be helpful to know the contact info for the office one needs to report this to.” — Denny Ciganovic, Mount Pleasant
A: “Sorting out jurisdictional boundaries and the responsibility for enforcing land use laws is sometimes tricky. Short of calling either the Town or the County Planning Department to ask a staff member, anyone can look this up by following a few steps using the Mount Pleasant online mapping system (or the equivalent for Charleston County). Mount Pleasant’s mapping tool is located at maps.tompsc.com/parcel_search_new.
Step 1: Once the system opens, select the “Zoning” tab at the upper left and zoom to the general area you are interested in. A red dot and a street address will appear for every developed parcel of land, regardless of jurisdiction. If the property is in the town limits, it will have a town zoning district which will be shown by colored shading and a label. If the land has not been annexed and is in unincorporated Charleston County, the map designation will be a series of gray diagonal lines instead of solid colors and should be labeled “County.”
Here is a map example near U.S. 17 and Highway 41. As you can see, great deal of property in that vicinity is not within the Town of Mount Pleasant:
Step 2: After that, the user can select the property of interest using the “hand” pointer icon found at the upper right of the screen.
In this example, the parcel at the northwest corner of the main intersection was selected (highlighted yellow). While we already suspect it is in the County by the diagonal lines, sometimes it’s harder to tell.
Step 3: Once the property has been selected, the basic property information appears at the bottom of the page, and we definitely know that the CVS drugstore located on this property at 2884 Hwy 17 North is under the jurisdiction of Charleston County by the designation under ”Zoning.” If more detail is desired, you can select the universal tax map number at the lower left of the screen (“TMS”) and it will take you to ownership information provided by Charleston County. (Counties handle property assessments and taxing of all properties within the County, even if they are also located within a municipality.)
Step 4: At that point, your reader can contact the County’s Code Enforcement unit at charlestoncounty.org/departments/zoning-planning/code-enforcement.php. Or, if the site is within the Town of Mount Pleasant, you can reach our Code Enforcement Officer in the Planning Department: tompsc.com/1156/Code-Enforcement.
Hope this helps your readers navigate their way to the right office to get assistance!"— Jeff Ulma, director of the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Planning and Development Department