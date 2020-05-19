Cecilia's Scoop: New Boone Hall produce stand opens Thursday; don't place dog waste into yard waste bags

Q: “I miss Boone Hall Store and produce stand. Will there be a produce stand this summer?” — Ethel Crane, Mount Pleasant
A: “Boone Hall Farms will be opening a new Roadside Produce Stand on Highway 17 close to where the previous stand used to be located. There will be a larger tent available in order to accommodate social distancing practices while purchasing your produce. Available at the produce stand, fresh off Boone Hall Farms will be a selection of squash, zucchini, cucumbers and sweet onions. Local honey, watermelons, cantaloupe and other produce will also be available from our agriculture partners. Crops will come in pre-packaged containers for health and safety. We look forward to serving customers from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday, beginning May 21. Come and get it.” — Erik Hernandez, Boone Hall Farms Foreman
Q: “Following up on the Scoop question in April, does Charleston County Environmental Management (CCEM) allow for people to drop compostable dog waste bags in curbside yard waste bags? I do not think that yard waste bags would count as an receptacle for collection, due to the contamination in the recycling chain. Can CCEM confirm if this method of disposal is in accordance with local laws, regulations and recycling/composting regulations?” — Reid Sherard, Mount Pleasant
A: “We do NOT want the doggie bags in the yard waste. Yard waste is part of our composting program and the bags are an issue as well as the possibility of diseases passing from the dog waste into the composting process." — Shawn Smetana, Public Information Officer, Charleston County Government