Cecilia's Scoop: Maintenance along path by pump station on Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Q: “There are multiple yards of deteriorating black plastic screening with iron stakes still remaining on Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd. at the traffic circle and behind the water treatment station. Both of these projects were completed several years ago and I still see the screening when I walk the path from the Rice Motley parking lot three times a week. Who is responsible for removing the construction screening once projects have been completed? Also, who is responsible for this area around the water treatment enclosure? I notice the area needs to be pruned and cleaned up.” — Kathy Plair, Mount Pleasant
A: “1. We are investigating the fence posts around the pump station. That project was closed and the project owner was authorized to remove the posts. We are working to locate who would be able to remove them as they are on private property. There is future work in this area, but that work is not currently authorized for any active construction.
2. Mount Pleasant Waterworks operates the pump station. I have asked them to look at the vegetative items for maintenance and to see if it is a part of their landscape plan or property.
3. The silt fence along the road has been used by several projects to protect the wetlands from their work. The area is currently stable. Per our request, the contractor is going to work to have it removed as soon as possible; however, there is a new project coming to that location in the next few months and they may have to re-install the fencing.” — Hillary C. Repik, Stormwater Division Chief, Town of Mount Pleasant’s Public Services Department