Cecilia's Scoop: Dangerous objects in the roadway and shrimp season

Q: “Lately, I have been dodging miscellaneous objects on my daily work commute over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. I’ve seen everything from a work boot to a bucket in the roadway. I normally safely change lanes but should I start reporting these to the police if they appear to be a danger to other drivers? Also, are driver’s penalized if they don’t secure items down in the back of their vehicles?”
C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: “If you encounter an object on the Ravenel Bridge and feel that it is a danger to other drivers please report it by calling 911 if it is a large object and is an immediate safety issue to other drivers. If the object is on the bridge but not an immediate danger we would ask it still be reported to police by calling Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
To answer the second part of the question, yes drivers can be penalized for unsecured loads that fall on the roadway or are not secured to prevent them from falling into the roadway under Statute 56-5-4100 of the South Carolina Code of Laws. The fine for this infraction in Mount Pleasant is $232.50.”
Lieutenant Joseph A. Zeitner, Jr., Traffic Services Commander, Mount Pleasant Police Department
Q: “Is shrimp season still open? Do you know when it will close?”
Anne Jennings, Isle of Palms
A: “Yes, shrimp season is still open and local shrimp is still available. Shrimpers are just getting into the fall crop of white shrimp, which usually peaks this and next month. The end of commercial shrimp usually falls in January but is not set until the end of the year based on a number of different factors.”
Erin Weeks, media and communication coordinator for SC Department of Natural Resources Marine Resources Division