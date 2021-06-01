CCSD vaccination sites are convenient for families

For a mom with an eighth grade son with asthma, quickly securing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for him was a priority.
“An asthma attack almost killed him two years ago and I can only imagine what COVID would do,” said Rachael Nocilo about her son Kyle Nocilo.
Charleston County School District in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina hosted a vaccination clinic for eligible middle school students, families and community members at Laing Middle School of Science and Technology on May 25.
The clinic at Laing Middle School was the first of seven vaccination clinics at middle schools across the district. Students could pre-register online with parental consent; walk-ins were also accepted.
Rachael Nocilo said the vaccine gave her peace of mind. She received the vaccine when she became eligible and was looking forward to approval for her son’s age group. For Kyle Nocilo, getting the vaccine meant freedom.
On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents age 12 and up. Dr. Allison Eckard, the division chief for pediatric infectious diseases at MUSC, emphasized the importance of children getting the vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Children do get COVID,” said Eckard. “Most of the time they do have mild symptoms, but we are still learning what the long term effects of COVID are.”
She said the vaccine protects the student and everybody around them, so it’s the path forward to normal activities in and out of school. “The more children that we can get vaccinated, the better we’ll be in the fall to protect all of our children and to really open up schools and go back to normal,” Eckard said.
For children who are nervous about getting the shot, Eckard assures them that the prick of the needle only lasts seconds. The patient may experience mild symptoms after the vaccination, including a sore arm, feeling tired or a fever.
Ellen Nitz, the director of nursing services for CCSD, said the goal of the clinics is to go into the community and offer the vaccine to eligible students and their families. “I’m extremely excited to see the turnout that we’ve had here today and I’m hoping that all of our sites will have the same success,” said Nitz.
At the start of the clinic, 340 people signed up for the vaccine, but the nursing staff expected to administer around 500 shots from walk-ins, including parents who came with their children and decided to get the vaccine.
In the beginning of May, CCSD hosted vaccination clinics at various high schools in the district for students age 16 and up. Around 700 high school students received the vaccine at the CCSD hosted clinics. Nitz expected to exceed that number with the middle school clinics since parents were invited to attend.
Tara Pinckney and her 12-year-old daughter Ashlynn Pinckney who goes to Laing Middle School both received the vaccine on the same day. Tara Pinckney said it was a “one stop shop” and very convenient since they live right down the street from the school.
“I was worried about having to book myself and then get her vaccinated,” she said.
They walked in without scheduling an appointment and Tara Pinckney said it was an organized process and easy to do.
“We want to get as many shots in the arm as we possibly can,” Nitz said. “When you bring a student, why not go ahead and do that parent, make that an easy process for the whole family. When you have a healthy home, you’re going to have a healthier student and a healthy student learns better.”