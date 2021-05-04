CCSD vaccinating eligible students

The gym at Wando High School that once hosted crowds of cheering fans was the site of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students on April 29.
Charleston County School District in partnership with MUSC started distributing the Pfizer vaccine to area high schools for students ages 16 and up.
“This is our way out of the pandemic,” said Allison Eckard, the division chief for pediatric infectious diseases at MUSC. “This is our way to be able to loosen the guidelines at schools such as the mask mandates and the plexiglass that I know many people are very tired of seeing and using.”
The decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions within the schools depends on community-wide case numbers and herd immunity research, along with guidance from local officials. The quarantine protocol for a student in contact with a positive COVID-19 case is likely to be lifted for a vaccinated, asymptomatic student.
Approximately 200 students at Wando signed up to receive the vaccine at the school’s first clinic for students. A second clinic three weeks later will be held so students can receive their second dose of the vaccine.
“This was our opportunity to take the vaccine to the students versus taking the students to the vaccine,” Eckard said, adding that everyone who is eligible should get the vaccine, including young people who she said still can be affected by the virus.
“Many of the teenagers and young adults are driving up our numbers and the more people that we can get vaccinated in that age group, the better off we’ll be in the long run,” said Eckard.
However, convincing students to get the vaccine can be a challenge.
“I think one of the biggest things is kids don’t like to get shots,” said Ellen Nitz, the director of nursing services for CCSD. Nitz said she’s encouraging teachers, coaches and the nursing staff to discuss the benefits of receiving the vaccine with students. These conversations can ease nervousness and answer questions about arm soreness or other side effects that might occur.
Other Charleston County schools had fewer students pre-register for the vaccination clinics; R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston had 60 students sign up and North Charleston High School only had 10. More students may have received the vaccine however, because walk-ins were allowed with parental consent.
Prior to the vaccination clinic, parents received an email with a link from MUSC to pre-register their student for the vaccine. If a student wasn’t pre-registered and wanted the vaccine, the school would contact a parent to fill out the paperwork so the student could get vaccinated on site.
Even though both South Carolina law and DHEC state that anyone 16 and up can consent to health services, CCSD requires parent permission to give a student the vaccine at the school. Eckard said it’s an important topic to discuss as a family; in addition, parents should be aware in case the student has side effects from the vaccine.
One goal of the clinics was to make vaccinations convenient and accessible to students. Nitz said they wanted to remove any barriers that would prevent a student from receiving the vaccine, especially transportation.
“If you need the vaccine, I’ll make it happen,” said Nitz.