CCSD students awarded Corporate National Merit Scholarships

Five students from Charleston County School District received corporate sponsored National Merit scholarships. The handful of students from Academic Magnet High School and Wando High School make up part of the 11 total corporate sponsored scholarships awarded in South Carolina.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the recipients on April 21. The scholarships are awarded based on a student’s PSAT score, along with other application information, including teacher recommendations and a personal essay. Corporate scholarships are often awarded to children of employees, residents where the company is located or students planning to study a specific career field.
Lily Lassiter, a senior at Academic Magnet and James Island resident, will be attending Yale University in the fall. She received the National Merit South Carolina Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center Scholarship.
“I appreciate this recognition for my hard work throughout high school and of course the financial assistance that’s being provided,” said Lassiter.
In addition, Lassiter is a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar. There are only two presidential scholars in South Carolina and 161 across the country. The White House will recognize her achievements this summer.
A music lover, the piano has been an outlet for Lassiter since starting lessons 10 years ago. When her family lost their home in a fire during her freshman year of high school, music helped her overcome the devastating loss.
“After having gone through that, I’ve really devoted a lot of time to helping others, whether it’s volunteering in my school or going and playing piano for nursing home residents,” Lassiter said. “I try and help out in the community as much as I can because I know how important it was to me to feel that network of support.”
Lassiter mostly plays classical piano, but she experiments with jazz and other genres. She studies piano at the Charleston Academy of Music under Dr. Irina Pevzner. Lassiter is considering double majoring in piano and wants to continue giving back to the community through music.
She said she couldn’t have accomplished the scholarship and college application process without her support system. “I’m so grateful for my family and my teachers, other mentors in my life,” Lassiter said.
Simon Li, a senior at Academic Magnet and a Mount Pleasant resident, received the National Merit Boeing Scholarship. For Li, receiving a scholarship meant lessening the financial burden on his parents, which will allow more college funds to go towards his younger brother.
“The more I can chip away at that big number that they sent me when I got accepted, the better it is,” said Li.
Li will attend New York University’s Stern School of Business in fall 2022. He is taking a gap year to focus on his full time job as chief of staff with The H Hub in New York City, a job he virtually worked 40 hours a week while he was a full time student at Academic Magnet.
“I’ve pretty much given up any free time I’ve had, but this is kind of the way I like to do things, where I’ve always had some side projects that I put a lot of energy behind,” Li said.
The H Hub is a tech company that creates advertising content for consumer food and beverage brands, such as Kellogg’s, the company’s biggest client. As chief of staff, Li works directly alongside the founder and will be joining the team in-person in New York City in August.
“I think next phase for me would definitely be my own startup with my own vision … I feel that’s the natural progression of where I want to be career-wise,” said Li.
Adam Frye from Academic Magnet received the National Merit State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship.
“As National Merit Scholarship winners, Lily, Adam, and Simon are setting the pace for what will be another record-breaking scholarship year for our AMHS graduates. We are tremendously proud of these three students, their accomplishments and their future promise,” said Catherine Spencer, the principal at Academic Magnet.
Approximately 1,000 high school seniors, including 11 from South Carolina, earned scholarships financed by 140 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends or single payments.
Audrey Wessinger, a senior at Wando, received the National Merit South Carolina Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Scholarship. She is attending Clemson University in the fall and will study biomedical engineering.
She initially became interested in biomedical engineering in sixth grade after watching the show Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman. She remembers a specific segment on efforts to genetically modify mosquitos so they couldn’t spread diseases to humans. While she doesn’t plan to focus on genetic engineering, she still wants to play an innovative role in medicine. One aspect that is fascinating to her is engineering tissues to create artificial organs, which would eliminate the organ transplant waiting list.
“Revolutionize medicine and change the world by doing something super cool – that’s why I wanted to do biomedical engineering,” said Wessinger.
One of Wessinger’s proudest moments in high school was leading the robotics team as co-captain of the build team. She said there was a steep learning curve when it came to using different tools to build the robot.
“I helped lead the design of our robot and the build, as well,” said Wessinger. “I’m really proud of it because I walked in and I did not know anything about robots.”
Wessinger was also involved in concert band and marching band at Wando. She led the bassoon section for the concert band and played the mellophone in the marching band and was drum major for the past two years. She wants to continue playing the bassoon in college and is in the process of auditioning for Clemson’s concert band.
Bo Suthon from Wando received the National Merit Boeing Scholarship.
Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, the principal at Wando, said “these scholarships are a direct result of their dedication and commitment to their academics and all endeavors they undertake. They are both certainly worthy of this recognition,” she said.