CCSD announces meal options for 2020-2021 school year

Charleston County School District’s Nutrition Services Department has announced options to serve students in face-to-face settings and those who are attending virtually.
Menus are posted on the CCSD web page at https://ccsdschoolmeals.com.
If your child is attending in-person, Nutrition Services has developed a menu that has many student favorites. These meals are packaged for safety and quality.
If your child is attending virtually or remotely, students will have two options.
- Curbside Pick-up: Nutrition Services will have curbside pick-up daily, Monday through Friday, at a number of schools. At these curbside locations, you will be able to pick up a breakfast and a lunch each day. The list of schools offering this daily curbside option is in the registration form and the times will be published before September 4, 2020.
- Meal Bundle: The once a week “bundle” –will include five days of breakfast and lunch meals, every week, at eight school locations throughout the district. These schools are listed in the registration form and the pick-up times are 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A registration form will be sent out on Monday August 31, 2020 for all families to register to pick up meals for their CCSD students. There will be two registration forms. You will choose to either pick-up once a week or pick-up daily. The registration form will be sent via email to those who have opted in. If you do not receive the form you can go on to the CCSD webpage to register at https://ccsdschoolmeals.com.
Students who qualify for free and reduced meals will be able to participate under the Free and Reduced Program. Students who are paying for their meals are asked to have funds in their account.
Families must fill out a weekly registration form for meals. The forms will be published on Monday and must completed by Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. to ensure the ability to order the food and supplies needed to prepare the meals for the following week.
Next week, from August 31 to September 4, 2020, there will be a hotline number to assist families in registering. The hotline will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and can be reached at 843-566-7266.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.