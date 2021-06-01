CCPRC's Inclusive Swim Nights invite those with disabilities

Individuals with disabilities and their families are invited to spend evenings at waterparks and the pool this summer. Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is hosting several Inclusive Swim Nights geared towards creating an inviting environment for those with disabilities.
Inclusive Swim Nights take place after the parks are closed to the general public. These after-hours events have smaller crowds and are intended to be a judgment-free zone, so that people with disabilities, along with their caregivers and families, feel welcome to enjoy the waterpark’s amenities.
“The limited number of attendees at the waterpark create a more calming environment, which is more sensory friendly for those individuals with disabilities,” said Sarah Reynolds, the public information coordinator for CCPRC.
The goal of the Inclusive Swim Nights is to allow all patrons to enjoy the waterparks, no matter their ability level. Water wheelchairs will be available. In addition, the lines for water attractions will be shorter than during the park’s typical hours.
The Inclusive Swim Night in Mount Pleasant is June 5 at Splash Island Waterpark from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. The cost is $4 per person and free for children two and under and all Splash Pass holders.
Other parks hosting the event include Splash Zone Waterpark on James Island, Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston and West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood. Inclusive Swim Nights are presented by Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding.
This is the first year CCPRC is hosting an inclusive swim night in Mount Pleasant. CCPRC started inclusive swim nights in 2014 at Whirlin’ Waters and have expanded to other parks across Charleston County since then.
In addition to inclusive swim nights, CCPRC is planning virtual inclusive dance parties and virtual inclusive yoga sessions for this year.
Recently, CCPRC partnered with KultureCity, a leading national nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities, to improve CCPRC’s ability to assist and accommodate guests with sensory needs. The objective is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those with sensory needs, at select events this year.
In addition, CCPRC has made efforts to modify parks, facilities and programs to improve accessibility for all guests.
“CCPRC strives to be inclusive and provide opportunities for all members of the community to experience and enjoy our parks and programs,” said Reynolds.
Advance registration for the Inclusive Swim Nights is highly recommended and is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com or by calling 843-795-4386. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.