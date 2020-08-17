CCPL expands in-library services, re-opens additional branches

On Monday, Aug. 24, six additional Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches will begin allowing patrons inside the facilities, offering limited in-person services such as browsing and mobile printing. This follows the reopening of the Main, Baxter-Patrick James Island, Wando Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road branches on Aug. 10.
The Cooper River Memorial, John L. Dart, Mt. Pleasant Regional, *Poe/Sullivan’s Island, St. Paul’s/Hollywood and West Ashley libraries will be open to the public during the following hours:
- Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
*Please call Poe/Sullivan’s Island for current hours of operation.
Limited services being offered at the branches include:
- Browsing of materials (books, DVD’s, etc.)
- Computer use (limited to one hour of use per patron)
- Use of self-checkout
- Mobile printing*
- Self-serve copier service will be available with limited staff assistance*
- Applying for a new library card or transitioning from a temporary eCard
- In-building service for picking up and checking out items placed on hold
*Library staff cannot offer change for printing or copying so patrons will have to use the cash they have available or use a debit/credit card.
Per a Charleston County mandate, patrons are required to wear a mask at all times while inside of a library facility, and masks should fully cover the nose and mouth. All CCPL buildings are adhering to occupancy limits, so you may experience a wait before entering a branch. We encourage patrons to spend no more than one hour in the building to allow more patrons to have an opportunity to use the library.
For the branches that remain closed to the public, curbside pick-up services are still available. For details on how to use curbside services, as well as making an appointment online, visit ccpl.org/curbside or call your local library branch.
Public programs and room bookings remain suspended. However, virtual programs will continue on our website, where you can access a calendar of virtual events, and on our Facebook page.
Wi-Fi will continue being accessible outside all CCPL buildings Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. This extended Wi-Fi is available outside Folly Beach Library 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during their operating days.
Book returns are open at all branches All items returned are being quarantined for 96 hours before they are processed, checked back in and recirculated. We ask that the following items not be returned in the book drop. If you wish to return any of these items, please call your local branch to arrange the return.
- Museum passes
- Book club kits
- Interlibrary Loans
For continued updated and information on CCPL operations, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.