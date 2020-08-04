CCPL begins in-library services at four branches on Aug. 10

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is expanding its services after the closure of its branches on March 16 due to COVID-19. Starting Monday, Aug. 10, four library branches will begin allowing patrons inside the facilities, offering limited services such as browsing and mobile printing. The remaining branches are still closed to the public but continue offering curbside pick-up services (visit ccpl.org/curbside for details).
“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back inside our library locations and are committed to do so in a manner that is safe for our public and for our staff,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.
The Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library will be open to the public during the following hours:
- Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
During this initial phase, the four libraries above will provide the following in-library services:
- Browsing of materials (books, DVD’s, etc.)
- Use of self-checkout
- Mobile printing*
- Self-serve copier service will be available with limited staff assistance*
- Applying for a new library card or transitioning from a temporary eCard
- In-building “Grab and Go” service for picking up items placed on hold
- Interlibrary loan lending
*Library staff cannot offer change for printing or copying so patrons will have to use the cash they have available or use a debit/credit card.
Per a Charleston County mandate, patrons are required to wear a mask at all times while inside of a library facility, and masks should fully cover the nose and mouth. All CCPL buildings are adhering to occupancy limits, so you may experience a wait before entering a branch. We encourage patrons to spend no more than one hour in the building to allow more patrons to have an opportunity to use the library.
For the branches that remain closed to the public, curbside pick-up services are still available. For details on how to use curbside services, as well as making an appointment online, visit ccpl.org/curbside or call your local library branch.
Public programs and room bookings remain suspended. However, virtual programs will continue on our website, where you can access a calendar of virtual events, and on our Facebook page.
Wi-Fi will continue being accessible outside all CCPL buildings Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. This extended Wi-Fi is not currently available outside the Folly Beach Library.
Book returns are open at all branches All items returned are being quarantined for 96 hours before they are processed, checked back in and recirculated. We ask that the following items not be returned in the book drop. If you wish to return any of these items, please call or speak to a staff member at your local branch to arrange the return.
- Museum passes
- State Park passes
- Book Club kits
- Launchpads
- Hotspots
For continued updated and information on CCPL operations, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.