CARTA, TriCounty Link return to full service May 26; passengers required to wear face coverings

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and TriCounty Link will return to full operations on Tuesday, May 26, with limited exceptions.
All riders will be required to wear masks or face coverings while on board and the agencies will be dispensing masks to those without them, along with hand sanitizer. Riders are also encouraged to maintain as much distance from each other and bus operators as possible.
Route 4 Airport Express and Route 203 Medical Shuttle will not return to service on the 26th, but will be back at a future date. The Route 7 HOP Shuttle will continue to operate on a limited basis for the time being. Full Tel-A-Ride service will resume June 1.
For the latest on CARTA, visit ridecarta.com.