CARTA announces new pilot beach shuttle service to IOP through Oct. 18

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) Board of Directors voted Sept. 17 to approve shuttle service to the Isle of Palms.
The pilot CARTA Beach Shuttle will be free of charge to riders and run on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service will begin this Saturday and end Sunday, Oct. 18.
“The CARTA Beach Shuttle is an opportunity to provide an additional connection to our region’s beaches,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “Over the next month, we’ll observe how the route functions and use what we learn to map out a long-term strategy that will provide benefit to residents throughout the region.”
The CARTA Beach Shuttle will depart hourly from the Charleston County East Cooper Service Center in Mount Pleasant at 1189 Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, then stop at 14th Ave. at Ocean Blvd. and Palm Blvd at 28th Ave. on the Isle of Palms before making its way back to Mount Pleasant.
Route information and bus tracking will be available in the Transit App, which can be downloaded from the App Store and on Google Play.
"By partnering with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and CARTA, the City of Isle of Palms is leveraging organizations that have already begun collaborating with multiple entities to put in place a quality transportation solution in a timely manner,” said Isle of Palms City Councilman Phillip Pounds. “Our hope is to bring a solution to the Lowcountry that allows all to enjoy the beaches without creating the parking and congestion issues on the island that we have seen in the past."
Shuttle Policies
- Masks or face coverings required at all times while on board.
- Riders are allowed to bring a maximum of four regular shopping bags or small packages or parcels. Riders must be able to carry items on and off the vehicle safely and be able to control all items during the operation of the vehicle.
- Items must not obstruct the aisle, interfere with the operation of the vehicle or prevent seats from being used by other passengers.
- Packages must be able to be held by riders or stowed safely under the seat.
- Large items (umbrellas, surfboards, beach wagons, etc.) are not permitted at this time. Umbrellas and chairs are available to rent on the beach. Chairs are allowed as long as they adhere to regulations listed above.