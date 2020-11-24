C of C project maps area’s Jewish history from 1788 to today

It was in summer homes on Sullivan’s Island where some members of area’s Jewish community devised their plan to form a more conservative congregation, following a national trend that swept through the faith in the late 1940s. The first Friday night services of Synagogue Emanu-El were held in a chapel at Fort Moultrie, before it was relocated to a structure in the northwest section of downtown Charleston.
It was part of the role the region east of the Cooper River played in shaping Judaism in the Charleston area. That legacy remains today in the presence of the Chabad of Charleston Center for Jewish Life in Mount Pleasant — one of 24 notable sites pinpointed in the 2020 update to the Mapping Jewish Charleston project compiled by the College of Charleston’s Pearlstine/Lipov Center for Southern Jewish Culture.
While the Center for Jewish Life is the lone spot East of the Cooper denoted on the 2020 map, introductory text makes it clear that growth of suburban, areas such as Mount Pleasant, gave rise to the desire for a more conservative form of worship.
“East Cooper was a very important place for Jewish life early in the 20th century,” said Dale Rosengarten, director of the Center for Southern Jewish Culture. “It’s really where conservative Judaism was hatched.”
The 2020 map — which also highlights places such as the Holocaust Memorial, the Jewish Community Center and the Reuben M. Greenberg Municipal Building — joins maps from 1788, 1833 and 1910, extending the center’s exploration of local Jewish culture from the Colonial era to the modern age. The maps denote homes, businesses, places of worship, cemeteries, schools and many other sites of historic and cultural interest.
“We worked on the historic maps for three or four years, and then last year decided to go ahead and bring it into the present,” Rosengarten said, “so that people didn't think that Jewish history in Charleston was a thing of the past — but rather very much a living, breathing, changing community.”
Engines of culture and commerce
The Charleston area is no footnote in American Jewish history — until 1820, Rosengarten said, it had the largest Jewish population of any city in the United States. That influence is evident in the 1833 map, which denotes landmarks such as the homes of Moses Mordecai, a shipping tycoon and state legislator; Judah P. Benjamin, the Confederacy’s future secretary of state; and the Cardozo family, whose members went on to distinguish themselves in business, law and politics.
“We not only had the largest Jewish population, but also the most affluent and culturally relevant,” Rosengarten said. “It’s not accidental that reformed Judaism was born in Charleston in 1820. Charleston was really a center not just in Jewish life, but also in many ways of culture and commerce. It was very important, and we wanted to be able to reflect that in a historical manner.”
Charleston’s Jewish population boom began in earnest shortly after the Revolution. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim on Hasell Street, organized in 1749, was the first congregation in the city, and one of the first five in North America. Nearly half the city’s Jewish population lived along King Street, whose storefronts would eventually bear the names of merchants like Sokol, Dumas, Berlin, Bluestein, Goldberg and Karesh that are still familiar today.
“Jewish settlers tended to be merchants — that tended to be the business they gravitated to,” Rosengarten said. “In the early 20th century, it was King Street — and upper King in particular — where the Jewish community was found in the greatest concentration.”
From King Street to Mathis Ferry Road
Each chapter in the Mapping Jewish Charleston project offers a snapshot in time. In 1788, the focus is on the fabric of Jewish life in an early American port city. By 1833, many of the area’s Jewish residents are working as social reformers. By 1910, Eastern European immigration to the South is in full force, and Jewish merchants are putting their stamp on the city’s commercial center. By 2020, the area’s Jewish culture has established footholds well beyond the peninsula.
Funded jointly by the Charleston Jewish Federation and the Cahnman Foundation of New York, the project has been in the works for four years. With the aid of property researcher Sarah Fick, the team at the College of Charleston located the sites of prominent Jewish homes and businesses. Rosengarten and Harlan Greene wrote the overviews and biographical sketches, while Jerry Spiller and Su Schaer shared web design duties.
Many of the project’s countless photos came from the special collections at the College of Charleston libraries. For original photography, the center turned primarily to Jack Alterman, whose contributions include shots of the Holocaust Memorial, Addlestone Hebrew Academy, the Sokol Family Block and the Francis Salvador Memorial.
The project is immense in its scope, beginning with the King Street home of religious leader and Colonial army officer Abraham Alexander on the 1788 map, and ending with the 2020 map and the Center for Jewish Life in Mount Pleasant, which provides community services ranging from Shabbat dinners to kosher cooking demonstrations to sending challah bread to people in need. Opened in 2016, the facility on Mathis Ferry Road is also known for its architecture, designed to be striking and sustainable at the same time.
It’s but one of the sites on a 2020 map which brings an ambitious project to its conclusion.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our libraries and for Jewish history,” said Greene, co-principal of the project with Rosengarten and Shari Rabin. “While we’ve been collecting and making materials available for years, this mapping project makes so much more accessible much more quickly. We are literally taking history and our archives to the streets.”