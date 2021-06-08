William Means welcomes top agents to Masters Circle

Christie’s International Real Estate, the real estate arm of Christie’s, the world’s leading art auction house, recently welcomed 250 sales associates representing 35 countries, including 23 U.S. states into the 2021 Masters Circle.
The top three William Means Real Estate agents of 2020 were inducted this year — Jane Dowd, Michelle McQuillan as well as President and Broker-in-Charge, Lyles Geer.
The Masters Circle program is reserved for the network’s top producers in terms of luxury sales volume, number of luxury transactions and listings, plus a passion for real estate under the Christie’s International Real Estate brand.
The agents in the class of 2021 represent more than 4,800 listings, with areas of market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain and ski to vineyards, development, urban, suburban, private islands among others. Sales agents are nominated or re-nominated by their companies each year.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among this global network of luxury specialists,” said President and Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate, Lyles Geer. “William Means agents have always been the best in Charleston and this distinction affirms our commitment not only to our dedicated clients but our worldwide real estate network.”
“The Masters Circle honors specialists who are the top agents in their respective territories, representing high-net-worth individuals around the world,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “It is a business-building tool, allowing agents tapped into the network to market one another’s properties to exclusive clients globally. A proprietary communication channel allows members of the Masters Circle to target their referrals to other top producers as well as share best practices and strategies for success they can apply to their own enterprises.”
The communication portal also offers real-time problem-solving and posting alerts by members or network executives and is reserved only for Masters Circle members.
The honor carries additional benefits, such as regular networking sessions, dedicated landing pages for member profiles and properties on christiesrealestate.com and enhanced marketing on the Christie’s International Real Estate home page for qualifying properties represented by Masters Circle members around the world.