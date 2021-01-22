William Means Real Estate records best year in 87-year history

William Means Real Estate announced that 2020 was the best in the company’s 87-year history with $308 million in overall sales, a 45% increase over 2019.
This is the highest recorded sales increase of any boutique company in Charleston. They represented the highest sales number of homes priced at $3M or more for a boutique firm with more than $250M in overall sales. This included homes all over the Charleston area including South of Broad, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island and more.
“This record-breaking achievement solidifies our position as the top firm in Charleston luxury real estate,” said Helen Geer, president and broker-in-charge for William Means Real Estate. “During the past year, the housing market led to an increase in buyers from around the country moving to the Charleston area. These clients sought out the services of our established team of agents and trusted our firm to help them call the Lowcountry home.”
Some of William Means most impressive designations in 2020 include: Number one boutique firm in sales and sides in the I’On community in Mount Pleasant. Number one boutique firm in sales and sides for Belle Hall in Mount Pleasant. Number one boutique firm in sales on Sullivan’s Island. Number two firm in sales and sides South of Broad in downtown Charleston. Number two firm in sales on the peninsula of Charleston inside the Crosstown.
The firm’s agent designations for specific area sales in 2020 include: Jane Dowd was the top agent in West Ashley inside Highway 526 with $16.9 million in area sales, nearly double the sales of any other agent in the area. Michelle McQuillan was the top agent in I’On with $16.9 million in neighborhood sales and ranked as the second agent in Mount Pleasant, south of the Isle of Palms Connector. Lyles Geer was ranked as the third agent South of Broad in downtown Charleston and among the top agents on the peninsula of Charleston inside the Crosstown.