William Means Real Estate agents receive prestigious awards

William Means Real Estate recently announced that 11 of its agents received acknowledgement from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors for outstanding sales production for the year 2020. The Realtors of Distinction award recognizes the top 10 percent of producing Charleston real estate agents who meet stringent requirements including sales production and completing additional education requirements.
“Year after year, our team of agents are recognized as top producers in Charleston’s luxury real estate market,” said Lyles Geer, president and broker-in-charge for William Means Real Estate. “I am continually reminded of their lasting commitment to their clients’ best interests and true dedication to real estate and our community.”
Three William Means Real Estate Agents qualified for the Platinum category, which represents the top two percent. This category requires agents to have sold more than $18,700,000 in volume and/or more than 44.5 sides. Jane Dowd, Michelle McQuillan, and Kalyn Smythe received this honor. President and Broker-in-Charge, Lyles Geer ranked in the top two percent of with more than $37 million in sales.
The Gold category (top 5 percent) requires agents to have sold $12,000,000-$18,699,999 in volume and/or 30.5-44 sides. William Means Real Estate had three agents receive awards in this category: Martha Freshley, Harrison Gilchrist and Jane Milner.
The Silver category (top 10 percent) requires an agent to have sold $7,900,000 – $11,999,999 in volume and/or 22-30 sides. Georgia Bell, Alex Brener, Beverly Burris, Will Dammeyer and Leize Gaillard qualified for this category.
In 2020, William Means Real Estate sold more than $308 million in Charleston real estate.
The annual Realtors of Distinction ceremony brings the real estate community together to recognize the top agents in the Charleston area. Award recipients will be honored either virtually or in-person later this year depending on COVID-19 pandemic conditions.