Wild Dunes Resort appoints Brian Richards as food and beverage director

Wild Dunes Resort, a “Destination by Hyatt” property in Isle of Palms recently announced the appointment of Brian Richards as director of food and beverage.
Richards most recently served as the opening director of food and beverage for Hotel Drover, an Autograph Hotel located in Fort Worth, Texas.
With 15 years of food and beverage leadership experience, Richards is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Wild Dunes Resort’s food and beverage planning and service, with an immediate focus on the restaurant spaces located in the resort’s new 153-key Sweetgrass Inn.
“Richards’ experience working in newly built hotels, renovated hotels, resorts, luxury branded hotels and casinos makes him the perfect fit to lead our food and beverage team at Wild Dunes Resort,” says Robb Walker, managing director of Wild Dunes Resort. “We look forward to the continued growth of Wild Dunes’ catering and restaurant operations under the helm of Brian’s wealth of experience and leadership.”
Richards, a Pennsylvania native, has worked in California, Arizona, New York and Colorado. In his free time, he enjoys making his own pasta, fishing, golfing and hiking. Richards was a firefighter before working in the food and beverage industry.
To learn more or to book a stay at Wild Dunes Resort, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes .