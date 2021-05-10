Waterworks selects new general manager

The commissioners of Mount Pleasant Waterworks recently announced the selection of current operations manager Allan Clum to take on the position of general manager, effective July 1.
MPW Commission Chairman Rick Crosby thanked retiring general manager Clay Duffie for his "30-plus years of passionate leadership," adding "we also want to congratulate Allan Clum for being named the new general manager."
After conducting a national search and interview process, the commissioners unanimously voted to select Clum. "We are confident that his commitment to water quality and environmental protection, combined with his deep knowledge of MPW’s operations, will position us for future success,” Crosby said.
Clum said in a statement that he was honored and excited to step into his elevated role at MPW. “Thank you for this opportunity to build upon what I have long considered an exceptional organization. Clay Duffie and our commissioners have worked tirelessly to build a best-in-class utility and I look forward to continuing that tradition of excellence.”
Clum has more than 20 years of experience working in water resource management. In addition to his role as MPW’s operations manager, he also spent time as the utility’s director of laboratory and wastewater operations. He also served as director of environmental resources at Charleston Water System.
Clum has remained actively involved in industry research and environmental protection through his service as a research chemist investigating the impact of emerging contaminants on the environment.
He has a master’s in environmental studies from the Medical University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s in science from the College of Charleston.