Water Mission expands leadership team

On June 3, Water Mission, a non-profit Christian engineering organization announced the appointment of George C. Greene IV, PE as chief executive officer and the hiring of Rodney Freeman as chief operating officer. Greene IV started out as Water Mission’s first employee in 2001 and most recently served as president and COO. Freeman brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning various operational roles at Fortune 500 pharmaceutical brands, to more recently serving on the executive leadership team at International Mission Board (IMB).
In addition, Water Mission’s co-founder, George Greene III, PE, Ph.D. is transitioning after almost 20 years as Water Mission’s co-founder, CEO, and Board Chair to the Executive Chair of Water Mission. In this role, he will have a more strategic focused responsibility, but will also stay involved in key projects. Additionally, Greene III has taken on the role of Board Chair of the Global Water Center, an independent nonprofit founded by Water Mission. The Global Water Center’s purpose is to unite organizations and advocates to end the global water crisis.
“The global water crisis affects almost a third of the world’s population. The transition of our leadership team is a direct result of the expanding global role Water Mission serves in bringing clean, safe water solutions to more than 2.2 billion people,” Greene IV said. “God has called Rodney to join us in His perfect timing, bringing us an accomplished leader with diverse executive experiences to guide our growing volume of project work, and continue to champion our high standards of excellence across all areas of our operations.”
Water Mission has expanded significantly in recent years, accelerating the impact of its work. Today, 350 global staff collectively have served more than five million with safe water in 56 countries. Additionally, the organization continues as a global leader in disaster and crisis response, combining a unique blend of technical engineering expertise, proven operations and procedures, and a philosophy of collaboration that leverages deep networks of established on-the-ground partners.
“I’m inspired by what Water Mission has accomplished and the positive impact they’ve had around the globe. I look forward to building on this rich history, as we continue to scale our ability to implement best-in-class solutions that transform lives,” said Freeman, who will oversee all global operations for Water Mission.
The leadership’s team transition is a culmination of an intentional plan led by the Water Mission Board of Directors spanning more than a decade of preparation. As part of this process, Greene IV completed Harvard Business School’s executive “Program for Leadership Development” and then applied these learnings to a three-month work study program in Denmark at Grundfos, an international pump manufacturer. This immersive experience provided Greene IV an environment to apply classroom learnings in a practical environment, exposing him to best-in-class operational approaches spanning business strategy, research and development, manufacturing and more.
“We are deeply thankful for the wise guidance we’ve received from our Board of Directors, as well as the continued support across a diverse array of global partners that includes corporations, foundations, individuals, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and governments,” Greene III said. “We’re focused on getting more people involved to address the enormous challenges with the global water crisis. Our partners’ response to the urgent need for safe water has been overwhelming, however there is much more work to be done.”
To learn more, visit watermission.org.