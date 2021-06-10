United Community Bank selects Mount Pleasant banker for Leadership Academy

United Community Bank recently chose 14 of its emerging leaders for the bank’s 2021 Leadership Academy, an internal professional development program which includes team members from around the five-state United Community Bank footprint.
Lori Swan, Commercial Relationship Manager in Mount Pleasant, was selected for the fifth class of the program.
“We know how important it is to develop our team by providing a variety of resources and education,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank. “Leadership Academy is one of those programs we proudly offer that allows us to foster a great working environment. I look forward to watching how this group impacts our bank with the skills that they learn through this initiative.”
The fifth-year class includes United employees nominated by senior management throughout the bank’s footprint. Members participate in key meetings and leadership roundtables with United’s executive management, Clemson University’s Center for Corporate Learning Mini MBA program in Greenville, and multiple leadership sessions.
The monthly sessions span for eight months with a graduation upon completion. Over 50 bankers have completed the program since it was launched in 2016.
