Two employees join State Farm agent Tony Pope's team in Mount Pleasant

State Farm Agent Tony Pope is pleased to announce that Stephanie Thomas and Tyler Rabon have joined his Mount Pleasant team.
As an Insurance Account Representative, Thomas is licensed in Property & Casualty, Life & Health and will be assisting new prospects with their insurance needs. She previously worked for Tony’s office for fifteen of her twenty years of insurance experience with State Farm. Thomas’ extensive experience and personal attention to her customers is what sets her apart from other insurance professionals. When she isn’t at work, Thomas loves spending time with family, cooking and crafting.
Rabon joins the Mount Pleasant team as an Insurance Account Representative with more than two years of insurance experience. He is licensed in Property and Casualty insurance and will be assisting new prospects and customers with their insurance needs. Rabon believes that a good working relationship requires building trust with his customers by getting to know them on a more personal level. Outside of the office, he enjoys attending sporting events, playing golf and spending time with his wife and daughter.
For more information, please visit statefarm.com.