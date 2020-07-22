Tri-County hospitals create 'Masks Save Lives' campaign

Masks do indeed save lives according to an editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease.
To help spread the word on the lifesaving role masks have in protecting against the spread of COVID-19 all of the tri-county hospitals have partnered in a “Masks Save Lives.” public service campaign. The hospitals include East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis, The Medical University of South Carolina, Trident Health and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Adams Outdoor Advertising donated 32 billboards to promote the safety message and WCSC-TV is producing a :15 public service announcement to reinforce the value of masking.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with area health systems to in this effort,” said East Cooper Medical Center CEO Patrick Downes. “We encourage people to continue to adhere to safe personal practices, masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing. It is also important not to delay care for new or chronic conditions requiring medical attention, which can lead to life threatening illnesses. We have taken the appropriate steps and implemented protocols to continue to provide safe care.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Pictured below are ECMC employees wearing their masks in support of the campaign: