Town holds ribbon cutting for The Hair Lab

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, along with Councilmembers Kathy Landing and Gary Santos, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 2 at the grand opening of The Hair Lab. The salon is located at 1233 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 100, near the intersection of Ben Sawyer Blvd and Chuck Dawley Blvd. The grand opening included refreshments, complimentary treatments and gift certificates.
The salon is owned by Laura Frazier, a National Redken Artist, Certified Colorist, New York Fashion Week Stylist and National Educator.
The Hair Lab offers a large selection of Redken and Pureology products as well as boutique items from other local businesses. The salon adheres to strict social distancing guidelines and follows the CDC’s recommended protocol to ensure the safety and comfort of its guests.
The local community is incredibly important to the staff at The Hair Lab. Each quarter, a stylist picks a local charity to donate five percent of the entire salon’s retail sales. This quarter, Lead Stylist Brooker Stolte chose the MUSC NICU to receive the donation.
The salon offers everything from haircuts and colors to specialty blonding services, extensions, keratin smoothing treatments, deep conditioning treatments, and more. With a Lash Technician also on staff, The Hair Lab has everything you need to enjoy a comprehensive 'day at the salon.' Appointments can be booked by calling or texting the salon at 843-901-7976 or visiting their website at hairlabchs.com