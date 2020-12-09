Tickets launch for the Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival

The Charleston Restaurant Foundation announced that tickets to the world’s largest oyster festival – the 38th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival – are now available for purchase online.
Named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeastern Tourism Society, this event will take place at Boone Hall Plantation on Sunday, January 31 and include live music, wine, a selection of domestic and imported beers, a children’s area and a food court showcasing a variety of local restaurants.
General admission is $17.50, and VIP tickets are $150. Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. There is no charge for general parking. Due to COVID-19, tickets are limited to ensure a socially distanced event. This year’s festival will also be cashless, and masks are required.
The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is a charity fundraiser. Last year’s 2020 benefitting charities were the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Coastal Conservation Association, Charleston County School-Science Resource Center, Bread & Butter, College of Charleston, The Culinary Institute of Charleston, Wando High School-Culinary Program and West Ashley High School-Culinary Program.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lowcountryoysterfestival.com.