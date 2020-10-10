Thomas & Hutton welcomes new Environmental Project Manager

Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce a new hire in its Charleston office.
Michele Marston joined Thomas & Hutton’s Environmental Department as an Environmental Project Manager. She has a Bachelor’s in Environmental Sciences from University of Rochester, and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.
Marston’s expertise includes infrastructure capital improvement water/wastewater projects for municipal utilities, and K-12 schools throughout the southeast, including several multimillion dollar program management teams for the City of Atlanta, City of Augusta, Fulton County and DeKalb County.
As an Environmental Project Manager, Marston’s responsibilities will include continuing to build Thomas & Hutton’s current relationships and workload in the water and wastewater municipal market across the southeast, as well as pursuing new opportunities. She will be responsible for leading and collaborating with teams of engineers, technical experts and designers in the development of proposals, engineering reports, studies, system modeling, construction documents and designs related to water and wastewater infrastructure.
