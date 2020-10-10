Thomas & Hutton welcomes new Environmental Project Manager

Mount Pleasant, SC (29464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, with a steadier rain arriving overnight. A rumble of thunder still possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, with a steadier rain arriving overnight. A rumble of thunder still possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.