The Charleston Forum announces new board member

The Charleston Forum announced it is welcoming Kristy Danford, Project Director of Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), to its board of directors.
“We believe that Kristy’s experience in criminal justice will be instrumental in creating change in our community,” said Brian Duffy, CEO of Charleston Forum. “The Charleston Forum aims to better race relations, and to do so we need to tackle criminal justice reform.”
Danford has over two decades of experience working in the criminal justice field, including non-profits. Prior to joining CJCC, Danford was a senior associate at the Crime and Justice Institute at CRJ. The Crime and Justice Institute is a non-profit organization that advances evidence-based practices and data guided change to improve public safety and the delivery of justice.
“Criminal justice reform is a passion of mine,” says Danford. “I’m honored to join The Forum and collaborate with community members to create healthy discussions around these difficult – but crucial conversations.”
Danford graduated from Charleston Southern University with a B.S. in psychology and criminal justice in 1999. She continued her education at the College of Charleston and earned a Master of Public Administration in urban studies and affairs in 2009. She also has a certificate in Public and Nonprofit Management from the University of Connecticut.
The Charleston Forum is a community project that strives to provide a dialogue on race that moves the conversation forward, with no pre-set agenda but with a common purpose. The Charleston Forum began in 2016 as a group of local political, business, educational and religious leaders who wanted to provide an outlet to discuss race across many different topics. The Forum has received significant collective support from Charleston leaders including Mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Joe Riley, Reverend Joe Darby, Pastor Eric Manning, and many others.