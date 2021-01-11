The Charleston Forum announces new board member

The Charleston Forum recently announced it is welcoming John C. Read, managing director of Read Partners, to its board of directors.
“We are pleased to welcome John to the Charleston Forum’s board of directors,” said Brian Duffy, CEO of Charleston Forum. “Education is one of the four pillars for The Charleston Forum and I am confident that John’s experience in education will provide The Forum with valuable perspective.”
John Read leads Read Partners, a consulting firm supporting for-profit and non-profit organizations, government agencies, community leaders and those they lead in order to make change for good. Read joins The Charleston Forum with decades of experience in public service.
“I am honored to serve on the board for The Charleston Forum,” said John Read. “I have dedicated my non-profit career to kids and their education and along with the other committee members, I am certain that The Charleston Forum will continue to make strides in the community through open discussions and action regarding racial inequalities.”
John graduated from Harvard University with a BA and MBA, with Honorary Doctorate degrees from Centenary College and Shenandoah University. He was the founding CE for Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative and serves on education advisory boards for Clemson University and the University of Florida.
The Charleston Forum is a community project that strives to provide a dialogue on race that moves the conversation forward, with no pre-set agenda but with a common purpose. It began in 2016 as a group of local political, business, educational and religious leaders who wanted to provide an outlet to discuss race across many different topics.
For more information about The Charleston Forum please visit thecharlestonforum.com.