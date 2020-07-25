The Cassina Group hires realtor Miranda Widlowski

The Cassina Group has announced the hiring of experienced realtor Miranda Widlowski. A longtime Lowcountry resident, Widlowski joins the boutique firm after several years in real estate where she has built an impressive clientele of buyer and seller clients.
Widlowski is a graduate of Wando High School and the College of Charleston. She has a background in marketing and has worked as a realtor since 2016 with clients throughout the Lowcountry.
“We are excited to welcome Miranda to The Cassina Group,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the firm. “Her knowledge of the market, dedication to her clients and hard-working attitude are a great match for our firm. We are thrilled to have her on board.”
For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit TheCassinaGroup.com.