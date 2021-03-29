Sweetgrass Inn opens at Isle of Palms

Sweetgrass Inn, a 153-room hotel addition to Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms, held its official ribbon cutting ceremony on March 26.
The resort is a collection of different vacation rental options and has been a part of the island since 1990.
The Sweetgrass Inn is co-owned by real estate investment development and management firms Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, and Dart Interests, which is solely owned by the Dart Family. The hotel is managed by Hyatt Hotels Corporation.
Dan Battista, Lowe’s senior vice-president, called the development of the new addition to Wild Dunes Resort “a long journey” but something of which “they are very proud.” He also complimented Hyatt Hotel’s role in the operation. “The Hyatt team has never stopped. We can’t be more proud of what the Hyatt team has done for us.” He also thanked the City of the Isle of Palms, the police and fire departments for their help and cooperation. “They have been a fantastic partner,” he said.
This new resort hotel is situated on four acres and features 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, an 8,000 square-foot grand ballroom with pre-function and terrace event space, a 3,000 square-foot rooftop ballroom with a 6,000 square-foot terrace featuring stunning ocean views, a lobby lounge, expanded pools with Jacuzzis, a kids’ splash pad, poolside restaurant and bar, a 10,000 square-foot spa and salon with 14-treatment rooms, 2,750 square-foot fitness center, retail space and more.
For more information about Wild Dunes Resorts and the Sweetgrass Inn go to: https://www.destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes