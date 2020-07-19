Summers Clarke and Jeffrey Bogdan named members of Barnwell Whaley

Barnwell Whaley has announced the promotion of attorneys D. Summers Clarke, II and Jeffrey Bogdan to the position of member in the firm’s Charleston office. Both Clarke and Bogdan hold AV preeminent Martindale-Hubbell ratings (the highest, formerly referred to as AV), and both have been recognized by South Carolina Super Lawyers for their work with Clarke mentioned as a Top Rated Civil Litigation Attorney and Bogdan as a Top Rated Business Litigation Attorney. Both are members of the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys’ Association.
“At Barnwell Whaley we endeavor to provide exceptional legal services as we counsel and defend businesses and individuals in the Carolinas. Summers and Jeff deliver top quality legal services and have proven to be invaluable members of our litigation defense teams,” said managing member Randell C. Stoney, Jr. “Summers and Jeff’s dedication to their clients strengthens our firm as we prepare for the road ahead. I am pleased to congratulate them on this well-deserved promotion.”
Clarke defends business owners, individual property owners, homeowners’ associations, contractors and building and design professionals in all matters of litigation and defense. She is a member of the South Carolina Bar’s Judicial Qualification Committee, the Defense Research Institute, the Professional Liability Underwriting Society, and the Charleston County Bar. She is admitted to the South Carolina Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
Clarke earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flager Business School and her Juris Doctor at the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation from law school, she clerked for the Honorable C. Weston Houck, United States District Judge for the District of South Carolina, Charleston division. Clarke has been practicing law for 13 years and has been with Barnwell Whaley since 2012.
Bogdan focuses his law practice in the areas of estate planning and civil litigation including medical malpractice, legal malpractice, products liability, construction, general negligence, business disputes, and insurance coverage. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar and the Charleston County Bar. He is admitted to practice law before the South Carolina State Court, the United States District Court, the District of South Carolina, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
Bogdan earned his Juris Doctor at the Charleston School of Law, cum laude and his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the College of Charleston. In addition, he has completed the prestigious International Association of Defense Counsel Trial Academy at Stanford Law School and he is a member of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce Leadership Charleston Class of 2015. A local business magazine named him to the Lowcountry Legal Elite list in the area of tax and estate law in both 2018 and 2019. Bogdan has been practicing law for 13 years, the last seven with Barnwell Whaley.
For additional information, visit barnwell-whaley.com.