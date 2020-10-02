State Farm agent Tony Pope named to Chairman's Circle for 16th year

In addition to recognizing an agent’s outstanding sales ability, this top award honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company and who act as advocates for their customers. Only a select few agents within State Farm receive this honor annually as there are strict qualifying criteria and sales goals that must be met.
Pope, who has been a State Farm agent for 30 years, has qualified for this award for 16 years since it began in 2001. He has offices in Summerville and Mount Pleasant.
