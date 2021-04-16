Staples donates 3,000 bags of school supplies

Four Staples stores across the Lowcountry made significant donations to schools in Charleston County School District through their annual “School Drive.”
This year, with their customers' help, the local Staples stores in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, North Charleston, and Summerville donated over 3,000 bags to elementary and middle schools. Supplies donated include binders, pens, glue, folders, and art paper.
According to Morningside Middle School Principal Michael White, supplies like these are a necessity.
"We are so truly appreciative of this donation, and we are looking forward to a continued and expanded partnership with Staples," said White.
Morningside received over 400 bags of supplies that contained folders, glue, pens, markers, tissues, hand sanitizer, and banner and poster paper.
Paul Ferreri, general manager of Staples store #1583 on Folly Road, worked with Michelle Wright, procurement agent for CCSD, to identify which schools had the greatest need for supply donations.
In addition to Morningside, schools such as Chicora Elementary School, Harbor View Elementary School, Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center, Oakland Elementary School, Sanders-Clyde Elementary school, and James Island Elementary School all received bags for each student – in many cases, over 300 per school.
"Charleston County School District is so thankful for the generous community partners in the Lowcountry that support our students and families," said Wright. "Staples and their customers went above and beyond to collect and donate these much-needed supplies. That kind of generosity is so appreciated."
The drive continues throughout the year at all Charleston area Staples stores. Customers have the option to donate a $5 bag of supplies that will be set aside for donation at a later date.
"We chose to do a year-round event so that we can kick next school year off with the supplies already on hand," said Ferreri.
Each store handles its collections differently, Ferreri explained. For example, in Mount Pleasant, the store partnered with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and hosted a "Fill the Cruiser" event. Customers donated enough to fill three police cars.
Brian Begley, general manager of Staples store #826 in Mount Pleasant, said they have established a solid relationship with MPPD that makes collections like this possible.
"It is fantastic working with the community," said Begley. "What is even more heartwarming is going to the schools and seeing the kids and the staff when we present the donations. They are so thankful and appreciative of anything we can do to help students get supplies."
Ferreri said the generosity shown by the community has been overwhelming.
"Each school has varying needs," said Ferreri. "By working with the district, we were able to pinpoint those so that our donations made sense for their school community. The core value at Staples is to support our communities – local businesses and schools. We like to partner with the community because a thriving community makes us thrive."
Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center Principal Ruth Taylor is thankful for their contribution.
"Because of the generosity of Staples, we were able to stock our student supply room to offer items needed in the classroom to support teaching and learning," said Taylor. "The Mary Ford families and staff are indeed grateful to Staples for thinking of us, especially during this challenging time when COVID-19 has prevented some acquisition of resources for some students."